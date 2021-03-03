 Skip to main content

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Carnival's Price Action Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 10:55am   Comments
Carnival's Stock Price And Volume Action

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is currently up 4.8% to a price of $28.89. The stock's current volume for the day is 27.67 million, which is approximately 61.44% of its previous 30-day average volume of 45.04 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Shares of cruise companies are trading higher. Strength appears related to continued reopening optimism amid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Carnival's stock was $21.59 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $33.34 and a low of $7.8 in the past 52 weeks.

