Why Is It Moving? Looking At TripAdvisor's Price Action Today

The Price And Volume Action In TripAdvisor's Stock Today

TripAdvisor’s (NASDAQ: TRIP) stock has been rising Monday, up 5.76% to a price of $27.58. The stock’s current volume for the day is 597.72 thousand, which is approximately 22.54% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.65 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: TripAdvisor shares are trading higher amid COVID-19 vaccine optimism, which has lifted travel sector outlook. NOTE: Recent news of a new COVID strain weighed on the travel sector last week.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $24.58 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $31.67 and as low as $13.72.

