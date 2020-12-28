Market Overview

Why Is It Moving? Looking At Norwegian Cruise Line's Price Action Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2020 10:43am   Comments
The Price And Volume Action In Norwegian Cruise Line's Stock Today

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) is currently up 4.55% to a price of $25.64. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 5.46 million, about 19.14% of its recent 30-day volume average of 28.55 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Norwegian Cruise Line shares are trading higher amid COVID-19 vaccine optimism, which has lifted travel and cruise sector outlook. NOTE: Recent news of a new COVID strain weighed on the travel sector last week.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $21.17 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $59.78 and fallen to a low of $7.03.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $21.17 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $59.78 and fallen to a low of $7.03.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

