Gilbert Family Foundation Aims To Empower Detroit With Leadership Addition

The Gilbert Family Foundation hired Darnell Adams as director of Detroit Community Initiatives, a role that oversees the organization’s Detroit-based community programming.

What Happened: The development comes as The Gilbert Family Foundation, alongside Rocket Companies’ (NYSE: RKT) Family of Companies, looks to rebuild Detroit’s inner city and empower the local community with a platform to build.

Adams will bring more than a decade of strategic planning, project management, community development and relationship management experience in Detroit to his role.

He will deploy $350 million in philanthropic investments tied to the 10-year, $500 million joint commitment between the Gilbert Family Foundation and Rocket Community Fund announced by Dan and Jennifer Gilbert in March.

“Darnell leads by always asking questions first,” said Jennifer Gilbert, entrepreneur and co-founder of the Gilbert Family Foundation.

“His curiosity and empathy allow him to bridge gaps and connect residents to the resources they need, build community and grow access to equity and opportunity.”

Why It Matters: Previously, Adams served as vice president for program implementation at Invest Detroit and director of inventory for the Detroit Land Bank Authority.

Now, the philanthropic leader, in addition to serving under Laura Grannemann, the interim executive director of the Gilbert Family Foundation and vice president of the Rocket Community Fund, will continue working as a human rights commissioner for the City of Detroit, maintaining his membership on numerous community development organization boards across the east side of Detroit.

“I am grateful for the trust placed in me by Dan and Jennifer Gilbert. Having the opportunity to work hand in hand with Detroiters – to be intentional, thoughtful and inclusive with the right partners and resources – has been a dream for me since I was a kid,” said Adams.

“Detroit is full of talented organizations and individuals that have been doing incredible work to keep this great city moving during its hardest times. I look forward to building upon the Foundation’s relationships with those partners to scale up their impact.”

