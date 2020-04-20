COVID-19 Survivor Speaks And The Importance Of PPE For Truckers (With Video)

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the challenges truckers face when contracting COVID-19 on the road, Covenant cutting staff after closing SRT terminal, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) slashing executive pay.

Joining them will be Michelle Halkerston, Owner, President & CEO at Hassett Express, LLC to talk about how they've pivoted to helping get PPE supplies to frontline workers.

Chris Wire, CEO, at Real Art and Founder of Proto BuildBar, talks about the Ohio Department of Health viral mouse trap video that highlights the importance of social distancing and visualizing data.

Eric Goodman, of BNSF Railway, talks about his road to recovery after contracting COVID-19.

Plus, a SONAR powered breakdown of the freight market as we dive deeper into where rates and volumes will be headed this week.

And, Emily Szink on this week's big and little deals concerning a trucking PPE czar, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) effect and LTL, lockdown protests, One World, and more!

