NBA Legend Shaq's Walmart Shopping Spree Ends In Credit Card Decline—Here's How Much He Tried To Spend

Basketball superstar Shaquille O'Neal's impact goes beyond basketball, with his larger-than-life personality and smart investments. Yet, one of his most unforgettable moments happened at Walmart.
What Happened: O’Neal, who is known for his extravagant spending, made this record-breaking purchase back in 2008. The shopping spree occurred after he was traded from the Miami Heat to the Phoenix Suns and found himself in a bare apartment.
“I have the biggest purchase in Walmart history, $70,000,” he said during an interview. “I got traded from Miami to Phoenix, and I’m the type of guy I have no patience. When I get to Phoenix, they have an apartment for me; nothing is in it.”
The basketball legend’s shopping list was extensive, including multiple TVs, laptops, appliances, sheets, towels, underwear, and T-shirts. However, his credit card was initially declined due to the large amount.
“So two to three in the morning I got to get four-five TVs; I got to get printers, laptops, appliances, sheets, towels, underwear, and T-shirts. So at the end, it was $70,000, so I put my card in it, and it declined. Then, pulled it out, put it again, and it declined again,” he said.
“So I told them I’d be back, so the American Express security guard called me, ‘Hey man, somebody stole your credit card and spent $70,000 at Walmart,’ and I said no, that was me,” O’Neal added.
Why It Matters: Despite his past indulgences, O’Neal has since become a financial advisor of sorts for younger players. He has been recognized for his charitable contributions and is now known for his financial wisdom.
This story serves as a reminder of his past spending habits, but also highlights his growth and transformation in the realm of financial management.
