NFL Eases Marijuana Rules: Is Full Legalization In The Game Plan?

The NFL and NFL Players Association (NFLPA) have agreed on updates to the league’s substance abuse policy, making it more lenient toward marijuana use.

These changes include a significant increase in the THC testing threshold and reductions in financial penalties, reflecting a shift in how the league handles cannabis-related issues, NBC Sports reported.

New THC Testing Limits

Players will now face fewer positive tests with the THC threshold rising from 150 nanograms per milliliter (ng/ml) to 350 ng/ml.

This adjustment, effective immediately, allows for a longer window after marijuana use before players might test positive (It typically takes about a week after regular use to drop below 350 ng/ml.).

Lower Fines For Violations

The financial penalties for positive tests have been reduced across the board:

First Violation: A fine of $15,000 instead of half a game check.

A fine of $15,000 instead of half a game check. Second Violation: A $20,000 fine replaces a full game check penalty.

A $20,000 fine replaces a full game check penalty. Third Violation: Players now face a single-game fine, down from two.

Players now face a single-game fine, down from two. Fourth Violation or More: A two-game fine replaces the previous three-game penalty.

Missed tests will also result in lower fines under the revised policy.

Gradual Policy Shifts

These changes build on the NFL’s 2020 move to largely eliminate suspensions for marijuana use, making punishment less severe for players. While marijuana use isn't entirely unrestricted, the increase in THC limits and reduction in fines suggest a growing tolerance within the league.

Players must still meet the new THC threshold to avoid penalties, but the policy revisions signal a softer approach to cannabis testing.

