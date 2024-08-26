Will Cannabis Be A Game-Changer For Athletes? NFL's $1M Study Suggests It Could

The NFL and NCAA are rethinking their stance on cannabis, as groundbreaking research uncovers its potential benefits for athletes. While the NFL invests millions in cannabinoid studies, the NCAA took a bold step earlier this summer and removed cannabis from its banned substances list. Could these shifts signal a new era for cannabis in sports?

NFL’s Push For Cannabis Research

In 2022, the National Football League (NFL) invested $1 million to explore cannabinoids’ potential for athletes. This funding, overseen by the NFL's Pain Management Committee, focused on pain management and concussion protection. A key project supported by this initiative was a clinical trial to determine the optimal CBD dosage. The trial also assessed CBD’s viability as an alternative to opioids.

Researchers from the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina conducted a study funded by the NFL. Published in Sports Medicine, the study highlighted significant challenges caused by ongoing federal cannabis prohibition. These restrictions, the researchers noted, have created a “knowledge gap” among healthcare providers. Despite cannabis’s increasing availability, many providers lack an understanding of its effects.

The report argued that these research limitations have hindered the U.S. and Canada from leading in cannabinoid research. The researchers called for an end to restrictive policies and over-regulation, which have stifled scientific efforts. They emphasized the need for a balanced approach to cannabis education, advocating for research on both potential benefits and risks.

Get Benzinga’s exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you’re serious about the business, you can’t afford to miss out.

The 27-page report reviewed existing research on therapeutic cannabinoids in athletes. It acknowledged both the potential therapeutic value and the risks of cannabis use. The authors stressed the importance of evidence-based public health messaging, free from stigma or misinformation.

The report also noted that the recreational cannabis industry complicates public understanding of therapeutic use. Policymakers, the authors argued, must encourage research to better serve citizens and ensure safety. The study concluded by urging changes to complex research regulations that limit studies on real-world cannabis products.

The researchers identified limited study designs and interpretability as major barriers to better education. They described current cannabis policies in sports as “confusing and non-standardized.” The study called for consistent guidelines and comprehensive education for athletes, medical staff, and policymakers.

NCAA Drops Cannabis From Banned Substance List

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) made a groundbreaking move by removing cannabis from its list of banned substances for Division I players. This change reflects the growing understanding of cannabis’s potential benefits, particularly in athletic recovery.

Josh Whitman, chair of the NCAA Division I Council, stated that the NCAA’s drug testing program should focus on competition integrity, not punishing athletes for cannabis use. The NCAA’s decision aligns with the evolving scientific consensus on cannabis’s therapeutic applications, including pain management, muscle recovery, and anxiety reduction.

Read Next: Psychedelic Trips Resemble Near-Death Experiences, New Study Shows—What Does It Mean?