Saudi Golf League LIV, PGA Tour To Merge

The PGA Tour will merge with the LIV Golf Tour, the Saudi-backed golf league that launched in 2021 and offered huge sums of money to PGA stars to attract them to the new league.

LIV was able to get big-name players like Phil Mickelson, Cam Smith and Brooks Koepka to leave the PGA Tour for LIV.

But, LIV Tour players have still been able to play in Major tournaments. In fact, Koepka just won the PGA Championship last month.

The two tours will merge and create a new, yet-to-be-named company. The PGA had filed lawsuits against LIV Golf, but the new merger will end all pending litigation.

The LIV Golf tour is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Firm.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as details emerge.

Photo via Shutterstock.