Saudi Investment Head Offers $54M To Any LIV Golfer Who Shoots A 54: Has It Ever Been Done?

by Aaron Bry, Benzinga Editor
June 12, 2022 7:58 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Charl Schwartzel won the inaugural LIV tournament on Saturday, earning $4 million.
  • LIV is the Roman numeral for 54, which is also the number of holes in LIV Tournaments.

LIV, the new Saudi-backed professional golf league, just upped the ante once again. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, head of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, said on Saturday that any player who shoots a 54, or 18 under, will earn $54 million, according to Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig. 

While it sounds like a great deal, the odds of a golfer shooting a 54 are incredibly low. Jim Furyk has the lowest round in PGA Tour history with a 58. The fact that no one has shot lower than a 58 in PGA competition shows just how hard it would be to shoot a 54.

Also Read: Dustin Johnson Getting Paid So Much To Join LIV Golf, He Just Passed Tiger Woods In Golf Related Earnings 

Why 54? 54 is a common theme on the LIV golf tour. LIV is the Roman numeral for 54, which is also the number of holes in LIV Tournaments. Typical PGA tournaments are four rounds of 18 holes of golf, which is 72 holes. LIV instead has three rounds in each tournament, which is 54 holes. 

Big Payday: Even without the $54 million bonus, the LIV players are getting a big payday. On Saturday, Charl Schwartzel won the inaugural LIV tournament, earning $4 million, the largest single payday for a professional golfer. 

Photo: Created with an image from Tour Pro Golf Clubs on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Charl SchwartzelLIVYasir Al-RumayyanSportsGeneral