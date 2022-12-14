Brother Of Journalist Grant Wahl Says No Foul Play In His Death At World Cup In Qatar: Here's The Cause

When American journalist Grant Wahl died Friday in Qatar, some people speculated that there may have been foul play involved. Some suggested that Wahl may have been harmed for wearing a rainbow pride t-shirt in protest of Qatar’s laws discriminating against gay people a little more than week before he died.

Wahl, 48, had not been feeling well in Qatar, and had sought treatment before his death.

“It had gotten pretty bad in terms of like the tightness in my chest, tightness, pressure. Feeling pretty hairy, bad,” Wahl said during an episode of the podcast "Futbol with Grant Wahl" that was released just days before he died. He also said that he went to the clinic in Qatar, and thought he had bronchitis.

But, Wahl’s brother, Eric Wahl, apparently did not originally believe that Grant died of natural causes. Eric tweeted after his brother passed away that Grant was very healthy.

Read Also: Who Will Win The 2022 World Cup? Video Game That Predicted Last 3 Winners Says This Country

But, as more information has come out, Eric and Grant’s wife Celine Gounder, a doctor, now believe that Grant did die of natural causes. The autopsy revealed that Grant died of an aneurysm, something that was not treatable, according to his wife.

Eric tweeted on Tuesday that the family was preparing to release a statement regarding Grant’s death, and that foul play was no longer suspected. Gounder shared a New York Times article on Wednesday with the headline: “Grant Wahl Died Of A Burst Blood Vessel, Family Says.”

So, some people may still speculate on the timing of Wahl’s death. But his family is certain that there was no foul play, and Wahl tragically died of natural causes.

Now Read: Here's How Much Manchester United Stock Could Be Worth In Potential Sale

Photo: Courtesy of WBUR Boston's NPR on flickr.