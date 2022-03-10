 Skip to main content

Serena Williams Invests $1M In HBCU Alum's Startup
Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 6:41pm   Comments
Serena Williams, one of the best tennis players of all time, recently raised more than $100 million to start an investment fund. From an exclusive Boardroom.tv report, Williams’ fund, Serena Ventures, chose its first startup investment following a pitch competition. 

The competition was part of the Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) QQQ Legacy Pitch competition. All startups in the competition were founded by HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) students or alumni. 

There were three finalists in the competition: TracFlo, Gaba and Blacksteel

TracFlo is a technology platform to track and manage construction projects, founded by Khalid David, a Morehouse College graduate. 

Gaba is a personal-learning app that focuses on mentorship and growth. Gaba was founded by Candice Blacknall, a Morehouse School of Medicine grad. 

Blacksteel is a credit card company that allows customers to apply for credit cards using income and cash flow instead of a credit score. Brandon Stokes, a Tennesee State University grad, founded the company. 

Ultimately, Williams and other members of her fund chose TracFlo as the winner of the competition. This gives TracFlo a $1 million investment from Serena Ventures.

