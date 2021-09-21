Aaron Rodgers Trolls Barstool's Dave Portnoy, Big Cat After Packers Win

It’s no secret Aaron Rodgers has created a lot of animosity with his own family, the team he plays for and his former head coach. But the group that might hold the most hostility toward Rodgers is the fanbase of the Chicago Bears.

The Green Bay Packers are 9-1 in their last 10 games against the Chicago Bears, dating back to 2016. Barstool's Dan Katz, better known as "Big Cat," falls in that group of Bears fans that strongly dislike Rodgers, to put it nicely.

Big Cat often jokes about his disdain for the Packers quarterback (he refers to Rodgers with a mix of admiration and pure hatred) and was rooting for the quarterback to sit out this year.

Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy texted Rodgers on Wednesday, “Big Cat is wondering are you trying to take down the Packers from within. His words not mine. I think you just don’t care. Comment?”

Rodgers responded, “Miss you Dave.” Rodgers added, “I can’t believe Big Cat still has a vendetta against me after all these years and the Barstool fund.”

Portnoy retorted, “You’ve hurt him. A lot.”

Rodgers displayed pure class in his response, “I wish him love and peace.”

And that was the final text of the conversation...until about 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Following Green Bay’s victory against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, Rodgers texted Portnoy “Love to you and BC."

While it's not exactly clear who or what "BC" is in this scenario, one can reasonably infer that Rodgers is talking about Big Cat.

Big Cat added, “If @AaronRodgers12 really wants me to have love and peace in my life he would retire. Lot of people can talk about wanting love and peace for others but few can actually make good on those words.

Photo: Mike Morbeck, via Wikimedia Commons