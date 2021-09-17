Want To Ask The Penn National Gaming CEO A Question? Here's Your Chance

The growth of sports betting has exploded over the past few years. One company at the forefront of that space is Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN).

The casino and racetrack operator bought a big stake in Barstool Sports back in January 2020. Last month, Penn purchased Canada's theScore for $2 billion.

Penn National's stock rose from the $37 level around the time of its Barstool stake to as high as $130 earlier this year. Want to learn more about what Penn National has in store?

Watch or click the video below as Penn CEO Jay Snowden joins PreMarket Prep today for an exclusive interview beginning at 8:35 a.m. ET!

