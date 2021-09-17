 Skip to main content

Want To Ask The Penn National Gaming CEO A Question? Here's Your Chance
Jason Shubnell , Benzinga Contributor  
September 17, 2021 8:18am   Comments
The growth of sports betting has exploded over the past few years. One company at the forefront of that space is Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN).

The casino and racetrack operator bought a big stake in Barstool Sports back in January 2020. Last month, Penn purchased Canada's theScore for $2 billion.

Penn National's stock rose from the $37 level around the time of its Barstool stake to as high as $130 earlier this year. Want to learn more about what Penn National has in store?

Watch or click the video below as Penn CEO Jay Snowden joins PreMarket Prep today for an exclusive interview beginning at 8:35 a.m. ET!

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session.

On any given day, the show will cover at least 20 stocks determined by co-hosts Joel Elconin and Dennis Dick along with producer Spencer Israel.

