Domino's Says Had Nothing To Do With AEW's 'Pizza Cutter' Incident, Threatens To Pull Advertising

byNeer Varshney
July 30, 2021 2:12 am
Domino's Pizza, Inc (NYSE:DPZ) said in a statement to Front Office Sports on Thursday that it was not involved in — or had any prior knowledge of — the “pizza cutter” incident that occurred during the "AEW Dynamite: Fight For Fallen” event on Thursday night.

What Happened: The hardcore no-rules wrestling match between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage featured a well-timed, or ill-timed — depending on one’s perception, picture-in-picture commercial for Domino’s simultaneously as Gage slashed Jericho’s forehead with a pizza cutter, as reported by Benzinga earlier.

Domino’s spokeswoman Jenny Fouracre-Petko told FOS Thursday night that the family-oriented pizza company shared “the concerns expressed about this incident and the content of this TV-14 rated program.”

Fouracre-Petko added that Domino’s is assessing its “advertising presence on it going forward.”

Price Action: Domino's Pizza stock closed 0.3% higher at $526.17 on Thursday. 

Photo: screenshot via AEW/TNT.

