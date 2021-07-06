If You Bet $100 On Cam Davis To Win The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Here's How Much Money You Would've Made

Cam Davis, a professional golfer from Australia, picked up his first PGA Tour victory this past weekend at Detroit Golf Club.

First PGA Win: Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic, hosted by Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT), in a thrilling playoff, beating out Chilean Joaquin Niemann and American Troy Merritt.

Davis shot a 5-under 67 on the final round on Sunday, highlighted by a 50-foot bunker shot he holed out of for an eagle on the par-5, 17th hole. He finished 18 under par.

Big Payout: Before the tournament started, Davis was anything but a favorite. According to TheLines.com, a site that tracks betting odds, Davis was listed at +15,000 to win the tournament before play started on Thursday. Davis missed the cut in the tournament in 2020.

This means that if you bet $100 on Davis to win in Detroit, you would have won $15,000, and earned a total payout of $15,100 including the initial $100 bet.

Davis, who is 6’4”, displayed his power and length during the tournament. On Sunday, Davis hit a driver off the deck on the 4th hole, hitting the green from 309 yards away. Davis, 26 years old, looks to build off of his first PGA Tour Victory.

Photo: Getty Images, courtesy of Rocket Mortgage Classic