How Much A Bettor Might Make From An Atlanta Hawks NBA Finals Run

The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the biggest surprises of the NBA Playoffs and one bettor could become a millionaire if the team continues its impressive run.

What Happened: In the preseason, the Atlanta Hawks had odds of +10000 to win the NBA Championship. The team had a strong NBA season and beat the New York Knicks in the first round and Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.

The Hawks won game one 116-113 over the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The team now finds itself three wins away from making the NBA Finals. That improbable run could pay off nicely for a bettor.

A tweet posted by Action Network’s Darren Rovell shows the $40,000 could turn into a profit of over $2.7 billion for the bettor.

If you missed out on betting on the Hawks at good odds, there is a bet placed at 175/1 odds posted to PropSwap for $8,000. The bet would pay out $17,600 if the Hawks win the Eastern Conference Finals.

In early May, a bettor at @dksportsbook bet $20,000 on the Atlanta Hawks (at the time 35-30) to win the Eastern Conference and $20,000 on the Hawks to win the NBA title. If both happen, the bettor will net $2.8 million. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 21, 2021

Related Link: How The Vegas Sharp Money Is Betting On The NBA Playoffs: Nothing But Nets?

What’s Next: The Hawks are listed with odds of +170 on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) to win the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite being down 1-0 in the series, the Bucks are favored at odds of -210.

Current odds to win the NBA Finals see the Hawks as the third best odds of +650 compared to +100 for the Phoenix Suns, +160 for the Bucks and +1300 for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Many bettors backed the Nets in the NBA Playoffs, which could lead to the sports betting companies winning big on future bets. Rovell says the Suns winning the NBA Finals is the biggest liability for FanDuel, a unit of Flutter Entertainment (OTC:PDYPY).

Photo: Hector Alejandro, Flickr