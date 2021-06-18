MLB Trade Deadline: 3 Under-The-Radar Teams That Could Be Aggressive Buyers

The July 30 MLB trade deadline is fast approaching and after two-and-a-half months of action, the playoff picture is starting to become clear.

The best-of-the-best, teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox, will look to get even better at the trade deadline in hopes of a World Series run.

However, several teams currently flying under the radar have the potential to make noise come October if they make the right moves in July.

Here are three teams that could get aggressive at the trade deadline and impact the postseason odds.

All odds courtesy of Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG).

St. Louis Cardinals

Betting odds: +270 to win National League (NL) Central, +1200 to win the NL, +2200 to win World Series

The Cardinals made one of the biggest moves of the offseason in acquiring third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies. However, they are fourth in the NL Central and have a 4.21 ERA as a team.

When staff ace Jack Flaherty went out, the trajectory of the Cardinals’ season changed. However, with an offense boasting Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and several exciting young players, St. Louis has the firepower to contend.

Biggest need: The Cards need pitching help. They have serious ground to make up in the division and can’t do that without adding a starter.

The bullpen with Alex Reyes and Giovanni Gallegos has been good, but targeting an ace such as Washington National Max Scherzer or Minnesota Twins starter José Berríos would go a long way to getting the Cardinals back into contention.

Toronto Blue Jays

Betting odds: +425 to win American League (AL) East, +1000 to win the AL, +2500 to win World Series

The Blue Jays have one of the best offenses in baseball. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the MVP favorite in the AL with Shohei Ohtani and the team averages the fifth-most runs in baseball.

Marcus Semien, Bo Bichette and others have been outstanding while free-agent signee George Springer has played just four games. Once he returns, Toronto will be even more dangerous.

Biggest need: Like St. Louis, the Blue Jays need rotation help. The team ranks right around league average in ERA and needs to add at least one quality starter to make a postseason run.

While Scherzer will be pursued by just about every pitching-needy team, the Blue Jays don’t need to break the bank going after him. Instead, the front office could land Bérríos, Jon Gray, Pablo Lopez or any other good starter on the market to bolster the rotation.

Boston Red Sox

Betting odds: +350 to win AL East, +900 to win the AL, +2200 to win World Series

The Red Sox have been one of the bigger surprises this season. The team jumped out to the lead of the AL East and has continued to hold tough in the division.

With a solid, but unspectacular, bullpen and starting rotation, Boston’s top-of-the-lineup has shined. JD Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo have put together terrific seasons and are among the league leaders at their respective positions.

Biggest need: Boston needs to bolster the bottom of its lineup by adding an outfield bat.

Targets could include Starling Marte from the Miami Marlins or Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, both among the biggest impact players available at the deadline.

Adding another dangerous hitter would only make the offense even more dangerous.

With starter Chris Sale expected to return in July, the team could also pursue another starting pitcher as well.

(Photo of Busch Stadium/St. Louis by Kirk Thornton on Unsplash)