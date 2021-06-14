Here's How Much A $1,000 Bet On American League Favorites To Win World Series Could Pay Out (And Why To Place Each Bet)

The race for the American League is heating up and several favorites are not atop their respective divisions.

The AL has been unpredictable this season as a rash of injuries has slammed many of the best teams. The race to win the pennant and advance to the World Series will surely change with the trade deadline (read here to see four of the top trade candidates), making the current World Series odds interesting for betters.

Here are the current AL favorites, according to DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and how much a $100 bet on each could win.

Chicago White Sox (+650)

Betting on the White Sox: A $1,000 bet on the Chicago White Sox to win the 2021 World Series would net $6,500

Why bet on the White Sox: Chicago is the most talented team in the AL and has the second-best record at 41-24. Backed by a star-studded lineup featuring Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu, and Yoan Moncada, the White Sox are averaging the fifth-most runs per game with 5.05. Young outfielders Luis Robert and Eloy Jiminez should return to the lineup in time for the playoffs as well, making Chicago’s offense all the more dangerous.

On the other side, Chicago’s pitching staff is allowing the fewest runs per game in baseball. With an exceptional rotation featuring Lance Lynn (the AL ERA leader), Carlos Rodon, Lucas Gioloto, and Dylan Cease, Chicago has a deep pitching staff. Add in one of the best bullpens in baseball, and the White Sox have all the pieces to win the World Series.

New York Yankees (+1200)

Betting on the Yankees: A $1,000 bet on the New York Yankees to win the 2021 World Series would net $12,000

Why bet on the Yankees: at 33-32, New York is fourth in the AL East and 8.5 games back of Tampa Bay for the division lead. So why are they still among the AL favorites? Well, the Yankees have top talent across the board that is underperforming so far this season. Offensively, DJ LeMahieu has been a big disappointment while several sluggers have dealt with injuries.

Still, when healthy the Yankees are a legitimate threat. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, LeMahieu, and others form a potent lineup. On the pitching front, Gerrit Cole has been absolutely dominant, holding a 2.31 ERA and wracking up a lot of strikeouts. Aroldis Chapman has been excellent as the closer

Always big spenders, the Yankees will look to the trade deadline to add a bat or starting pitcher. Luis Severino is set to return in July and will boost the pitching staff as well. If the offense can turn things around, there is no reason why the Yankees can’t turn their season around as well.

See Also: What Is Major League Baseball's 'Sticky Stuff' Scandal and How Will It Impact Fantasy Baseball?

Tampa Bay Rays/Houston Astros (+1600)

Betting on the Rays or Astros: A $1,000 bet on the Tampa Bay Rays or Houston Astros to win the 2021 World Series would net $16,000

Why bet on the Rays: Tampa won the AL last season and lost to the Dodgers in six games in the World Series. This season, they have the best record in the AL at 42-24. They score the sixth-most runs per game while giving up the fifth-fewest. Playoff darling Randy Arozarena has been solid this season, batting .261 while Austin Meadows, Joey Wendle, and others are leading a steady offense.

Tyler Glasnow has been outstanding as the ace of the team, pitching to a 2.57 ERA and 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings. The bullpen has been solid as well as closer Diego Castillo has 11 saves and a 2.92 ERA. Tampa is not a flashy squad, but they are complete and play as a team.

Why bet on the Astros: The 2017 World Series champions are 37-28, two games back of Oakland for the AL West lead. The biggest reason for their success has been an incredible offense. Houston leads the league with 5.51 runs scored per game and has eight of its nine regular starters batting over .250. Their team .274 batting average is 10 points higher than Toronto in second.

The pitching staff has been average and is a definite spot for improvement at the trade deadline. Outside of closer Ryan Pressly, the bullpen has been inconsistent at best. However, with a star-studded offense, the Astros have been able to overcome so-so pitching. The addition of a few arms in the coming weeks could solidify the Astros as World Series contenders once again.