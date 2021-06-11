Indycar Detroit Grand Prix Betting Preview: Will Scott Dixon Bounce Back From Miserable Indy 500?

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear returns to Belle Isle after the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The events this year include the Indy Lights series, IMSA sports cars, and the featured dual NTT Indycar Series races.

The Indycar Series takes to the track both Saturday and Sunday on the back of a thrilling Indianapolis 500, won by Helio Castroneves. The doubleheader is the only one on the Indycar schedule and has turned into a staple every year in the late spring since returning in 2012. Series owner and Detroit businessman Roger Penske played a significant role in bringing racing back to Belle Isle.

How to watch the Detroit Grand Prix races: Race 1: Saturday, June 12- 2 p.m. EST on NBC. Race 2: Sunday, June 13- 12 p.m. EST on NBC

Race preview: When Indycar last raced at Belle Isle in 2019, Josef Newgarden won on Saturday and Scott Dixon claimed the Sunday win.

Both races saw plenty of action and restarts within the final 10 laps. Newgarden outdueled Alexander Rossi in semi-wet conditions to win race one. Many top names, including Newgarden, had trouble on Sunday and allowed Scott Dixon, via a brilliant pit strategy, to win the race. Dixon is the active wins leader at the track with three victories.

Alex Palou enters the weekend as the series points leader after finishing second at Indianapolis. He's making his debut at Belle Isle, as are Rinus VeeKay and Scott McLaughlin. On Wednesday evening, Palou received a six-position grid penalty due to an unapproved engine change for the Indy 500.

Roman Grosjean and Jimmie Johnson are also making their Belle Isle debuts. Grosjean finished second on the Indianapolis road course while the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion is still finding his footing in Indycar.

Betting preview: According to Barstool Sportsbook, Scott Dixon is the favorite to win Saturday’s race at +450. This comes as no surprise as he's the winningest driver at the circuit. Josef Newgarden comes in second at +500, while Colton Herta and Will Power clock in at +900 each.

Grosjean could be a driver to watch this weekend. He's only running road courses this season and has shown speed. He's +2000 to win, tied for the eighth-best odds. Championship leader Alex Palou is at +2000 and offers very solid value. VeeKay, the winner of the Indianapolis Grand Prix, is +1200 to win Saturday’s race.

The trio of Scott McLaughlin (+2500), Marcus Ericsson (+3000), and Ryan Hunter-Reay (+3300) could be strong value plays as well. Hunter-Reay won the second race in 2018 and has top-5 finishes in the past four Belle Isle races.

Qualifying for race one is Saturday morning, so the odds will certainly change after the starting order is set. For now, however, the initial odds offer several big value plays for what should be an exciting weekend of racing in Detroit.

