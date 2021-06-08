USA Wins CONCACAF Championship: How Well Could Bettors Do If The Team Wins The 2022 World Cup?

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer team won a thrilling CONCACAF Nations League championship over rival Mexico on June 6.

After missing out on the 2018 World Cup, will the U.S. qualify and could they be a contender at the tournament?

CONCACAF Final Takeaways: USA defeated Mexico 3-2 in extra time in a thrilling final that saw star Christian Pulisic score on a late time penalty kick and backup U.S. goalie Ethan Horvath save a penalty kick in stoppage time of extra time.

The good news for the U.S. was it got strong production and goals from its young core of stars. Pulisic, age 22, scored what would be the winning goal.

In 19 EPL (English Premier League) starts for Chelsea, Pulisic had four goals and two assists this season. Pulisic also had two goals and two assists in four Champions League games, a tournament Chelsea won. Pulisic had three goals in the 2019 Gold Cup and seven goals and six assists in 11 starts in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Giovanni Reyna, age 18, scored a goal for the U.S. and remains a bright spot for the team. In 23 starts for Borussia Dortmund this season, Reyna had four goals and five assists. Reyna made his debut for the U.S. team at 17 years 11 months.

Midfielder Weston McKennie, age 22, had five goals and two assists for Juventus this season. McKennie was a key to the team’s 2019 Gold Cup run with two goals in five starts.

This trio of young stars could be a focal point for the team with experience coming from players in the European leagues rather than MLS (Major League Soccer).

Path to 2022 World Cup: The U.S. Men’s Team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after making seven straight tournaments. Anything less than qualifying and advancing out of the group stage for the 2022 World Cup will set the team back even further.

The team begins qualifying in the fall and will face matches against regional opponents that could include El Salvador, Trinidad & Tobago, Canada, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Curacao, Panama, Costa Rica and Mexico.

The U.S. team ranked 20th in the last FIFA world rankings with Mexico coming in at 11. The U.S. will likely rise in the ranking and Mexico will remain its toughest opponent in qualifying. Only Jamaica and Costa Rica ranked in the top 50 in the world at 45 and 50, respectively.

Betting on U.S. To Win 2022 World Cup: Early betting odds from DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) see the U.S. team as a +10000 underdog to win the 2022 World Cup.

Right now betting on the U.S. to win the World Cup would pay out $100 on each $1 bet if the team can lift the trophy.

The top favorites for the tournament are France (+600), Brazil (+700), Germany (+700), England (+850) and Spain (+900).

The U.S. Men’s National soccer team will always face tough odds to win the World Cup, but the odds could come down if it has a strong showing in the World Cup qualifiers and moves up the world rankings on the heels of the CONCACAF National League championship.

