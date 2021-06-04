Boston Bruins Vs. New York Islanders Game 4 Preview: Can Bruins Go Up 3-1?

The Boston Bruins took a 2-1 series lead over the New York Islanders on Thursday night thanks to Brad Marchand’s overtime game-winner. It marked the second consecutive overtime game in the series, which will send one team on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Bruins led 1-0 after a first-period goal from Craig Smith, but the Islanders tied the game with 5:26 to go in the third period on a goal from Matthew Barzal. Both goaltenders put together terrific performances. Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask stopped 28 of 29 shots while Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov let in two goals on 41 shots.

The series, now entering game four, started out with a Bruins win at home in game one. The Islanders took game two in overtime to even the series at one game apiece before Boston’s thrilling win on Thursday night. Game four is set for Saturday at 7:15 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC, a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

Boston is a six-time Stanley Cup champion and is now the second-favorite to win the championship this year, behind only the Colorado Avalanche. According to DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) Sportsbook, the Bruins currently hold +375 odds to win the Stanley Cup and +120 odds to reach the finals.

The team is loaded with the talent to win the seventh title in franchise history. Backed by Rask and a strong defense, Boston allowed the fourth-fewest goals in the regular season and has continued playing well in the postseason. The offensive attack, led by Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak, has playoff experience that is vital to any Stanley Cup run. They defeated the higher-seeded Washington Capitals 4-1 in the opening round.

Tuukka Rask has a .934 save percentage and has allowed just 1.92 goals against per game this postseason. He is 57-44 in the playoffs for his career with a 2.18 GAA and .927 save percentage. His lockdown performance alone makes Boston a threat to win the title.

As for the New York Islanders, they now face a 2-1 series deficit with game four at home. They upended the East Division winners in the Pittsburgh Penguins in round one to advance. Led by centerman Matthew Barzal and a strong supporting cast, the Isles made the playoffs for the third year in a row. The Islanders have not won the Stanley Cup since 1983 when they won their fourth in a row.

Game 4 Betting Odds from DraftKings Puck line Total goals Moneyline Bruins -1.5 (+185) Over 5 (-125) -143 Islanders +1.5 (-225) Under 5 (+104) +120

Despite getting outshot 41-29 in game three, the Islanders had chances to win the game late in regulation and early on in overtime. They lost back-to-back home games just one time this season and have shown incredible ability to bounce back after a tough loss. They have also beaten Boston in four of the past five games played at home.

While the Bruins are the clear favorite to make this a 3-1 series, don’t count out the resilient Islanders to even the series out at two games apiece.