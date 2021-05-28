Can Chase Elliott Go Back-To-Back? How To Watch, Bet NASCAR Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR’s longest race is back! The Coca-Cola 600 returns on Sunday, May 30, at 6 p.m. EST on FOX.

A crown jewel event for the NASCAR Cup Series, the 600 is an endurance test for both the drivers and their cars. The format of the event is unique; due to the long length, four stages of 100 laps apiece are run instead of the standard three.

Early odds are out for the race ahead of qualifying on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. EST. The qualifying session will surely change the betting odds, making now a great time to jump in and place bets.

All odds as of May 27 via DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG).

The Favorites

Kyle Larson (+500 to win, +145 top-3)

Larson enters the Coca-Cola 600 as the betting favorite. In four 1.5-mile races this season, Larson has one win, three top-10s, and 502 laps led. He has been the best driver on intermediate tracks, winning four of eight stages.

Larson enters the race with significant momentum, finishing runner-up in the past three races. He will surely run at the front of the field, it's only a matter of putting together a strong final stage and closing the deal.

Martin Truex Jr. (+550 to win, +155 top-3)

Truex holds two Coca-Cola 600 wins, including in 2016 when he led 392 of 400 laps in one of the most dominant performances in NASCAR history. He leads the Cup Series with three wins this season and is third in laps led. Given his history at Charlotte and hot start to the year, Truex has a strong chance to win on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin (+750 to win, +210 top-3)

The series points leader, Hamlin is yet to win in 2021. With nine top-5 finishes and 751 laps led, Hamlin has built up a 98-point lead in the championship standings, equivalent to over a race and a half of points.

However, Hamlin is experiencing regression compared to his hot start to the season with three finishes outside the top 10 in the past five races. This is not to say Hamlin won’t run in the top 10, but the momentum and recent history at the track favor other drivers.

See Also: How Does Sports Betting Work?

Top Storylines

Can Chase Elliott go back-to-back?

Chase Elliott (+700) won a week ago at Circuit of the Americas and nearly won the 600 last year before inexplicably pitting under caution coming to an overtime restart. He won just four days later at the same track in a race scheduled due to COVID.

Hendrick Motorsports has won two of the four 1.5-mile races this season (and could have easily won all four), indicating the team as a whole will be strong. Elliott very well could lead the way and win again.

Watch out for Team Penske

The Team Penske trio of Joey Logano (+1400), Ryan Blaney (+1000), and Brad Keselowski (+1000) has been strong on intermediates all year. Blaney beat Kyle Larson at Atlanta for his lone win of the season while Keselowski has been strong at the last few intermediaries. He won the Coca-Cola 600 a year ago and has won on similar-style intermediates.

As for Logano, he has disappointed at mile-and-a-half tracks this season with just one top 10. For his career, he holds eight wins at 1.5-mile tracks, including a Charlotte fall win in 2015. His season hasn't been good on this style of track, but in Team Penske equipment, Logano can win anywhere.

Another new winner?

Through 14 races, the Cup Series has seen 11 different winners. Chase Elliott claimed his first last weekend at COTA while Kyle Busch did the same at Kansas. However, the two winningest drivers from a season ago, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, are yet to win. Hamlin, the series points leader, has had plenty of chances while Harvick has lacked top-end speed.

Harvick has picked it up recently and Hamlin is fast every week, so the Coke 600 could play host to the 12th winner of the season.