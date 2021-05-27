Just Tap It In: A 'Happy Gilmore'-Inspired Putter Is Coming From Callaway's Odyssey

Callaway's (NYSE: ELY) putter division, Odyssey, announced on Wednesday it's releasing a limited-edition hockey stick-styled putter in honor of Adam Sandler's iconic "Happy Gilmore" movie character.

The teaser on the website reads: "The one and only hockey blade-style putter used to win the 1996 Gold Jacket is finally back in this limited Small Batch release! This celebrates the 25th anniversary of the hockey player's upset victory in the infamous 1996 Tour Championship!"

See Also: Adam Sandler Goes Viral (Again) Thanks To Some Pickup Basketball

Odyssey teased the putter on Instagram, with a link in the company's bio for customers to enter a chance to buy the putter. According to the company website, there will be only 25 putters available to purchase. Odyssey is selling the putters for $750 each.

The lucky customers that get the chance to purchase the putters will most likely be able to resell the putters for much more than $750 considering there are only 25 putters available, along with the lasting popularity of the movie.