Former NFL Star Hits 13-Leg College Basketball Betting Parlay, Netting $416,000 Profit

Across nine seasons played with the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver Dez Bryant was a pass catching threat. While Bryant might have scared cornerbacks years ago, he may be causing unease among sports betting companies today.

What Happened: Bryant has been actively sharing his recent streak of sports betting victories and potential luck on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Among the recent wins for Bryant included correctly predicting the Kansas City Chiefs would win Super Bowl LVIII.

While Bryant was confident in the Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, he also bet on the team live while they trailed the San Francisco 49ers during the game.

Bryant is a former first round NFL draft pick and spent 10 seasons in the league, likely making the NFL his favorite sport and the one he's the most knowledgeable about.

That hasn't stopped Bryant from branching out to bet on other sports.

Bryant recently placed a $767.68 wager on a 13-leg NCAA Men's Basketball parlay, needing to correctly predict the winner of 13 games.

The parlay was cashed by Bryant and netted a return of $416,970.35 for the bet placed with BetMGM, which is a joint venture of MGM Resorts International MGM and Entain.

Included in the parlay was Nevada's men's basketball team. Nevada narrowly defeated UNLV 69-66 in a game that they trailed by seven points with less than four minutes remaining in the game. Nevada went on a 14-4 run to close out the game and led for a total of 1:02 in the second half.

Why It's Important: Bryant earned $32.2 million in salary and total earnings of $58.0 million during his time in the NFL, according to Spotrac.

Along with the Chiefs win and the college basketball parlay, Bryant also shared a tennis parlay that won $25,000 on a $1,000 bet. Bryant also bet $900 on a college basketball parlay to payout $1 million that missed.

A second career as a professional sports bettor could be in Bryant's future.

Another potential career for Bryant could be scouting NFL players and predicting future outcomes. Bryant recently shared old tweets where he praised the Chiefs drafting Patrick Mahomes and predicted the team would have years of future success.

"Call me crazy…I think Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid can have that Brady, Belichick, Payton, Brees affect on the game," Bryant previously said.

The Chiefs’ three Super Bowl victories in the past five years have solidified their dynasty’s enduring legacy, something Bryant may have predicted.

