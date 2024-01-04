Kansas City Chiefs Lead 2023 NFL Betting, Boosted By Swift/Kelce Romance? Top Bet Teams In MLB, NBA, NHL Revealed

Loading... Loading...

Sports bettors continue to see an increasing number of states and territories legalizing online sports betting.

One sportsbook is sharing the most wagered-on teams across major North American sports leagues, popular betting types and players that are bet on more than others.

Bet365 Most Bet 2023: Bet365 is an online sports betting operator that is legal in the states of Colorado, New Jersey, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia, Louisiana and in Canada. The sportsbook was an award winner at the 2023 Benzinga Titans Sports Betting Summit.

Here's a look at the most popular betting teams, players and betting types by various sports leagues.

Related Link: Sports Betting Weekly Wrap: NFL Playoff Race Heats Up, Pistons Streak Hits 28 Losses, Bettor Turns $5 Into Nearly $500K And More

Major League Baseball: The most popular MLB teams to bet on in 2023 at Bet365 were the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. The most popular type of MLB bets were player hits, player home runs and pitcher strikeouts.

National Basketball Association: The most bet-on teams for 2023 were the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. The most popular betting types were betting on player points, player assists, player rebounds and the points/rebounds/assists combo bet. The most bet on players were Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Loading... Loading...

National Football League: The most wagered-on NFL teams for 2023 were the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. Perhaps helping the Chiefs as the most bet team was a Super Bowl win in the last NFL season and increased attention on the team thanks to the romance of TE Travis Kelce and musician Taylor Swift. The NFL bet types that were most popular were anytime touchdown, passing yards and receiving yards.

National Hockey League: The most bet-on NHL teams in 2023 were the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights. The most bet-on players were Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon and David Pastrnak. The most popular bet types were shots on goal, player points and player goals.

WNBA: The most bet on WNBA teams were the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. The most popular WNBA bet types were player points, player rebounds and player assists.

NCAA Football: The most bet on college football teams were Georgia, Michigan, Alabama and Ohio State. The most popular bet types were player touchdown, player receiving yards and player rushing yards.

Read Next: Sports Bettor Wins Nearly $500K On $5 Bet Thanks To 14 NFL Players Scoring Touchdowns: A Look At The Unlikely Winning Wager

Photo: Shutterstock