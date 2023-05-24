Benzinga Names Super Group A 'Heavy Hitter' Award Recipient At Inaugural Titans Sports Betting Event

A leading fantasy sports and sports betting company has been honored with the "Heavy Hitter" award from Benzinga at the first Titans Sports Betting conference.

What's A Heavy Hitter? The Heavy Hitter award is reserved for companies who've demonstrated material market share gains, competitive advantages and strategic acclaim. A jury evaluated key criteria including financials, innovative spirit, M&A and compliance.

The Decision: Super Group, the UK-based owner of Betway and Spin, was selected for having officially completed its takeover of Digital Gaming Corporation (DCG), giving it a major foothold in the U.S. sports betting industry.

DGC currently has market access in 12 states and is already live in eight, all under the banner of the Betway sportsbook brand, which it has been licensing on an exclusive basis from Super Group.

Super Group will soon be seeing Betway going live in a ninth state with DGC’s planned launch in Louisiana, making the Pelican State the latest to deploy the Betway Global technology platform.

Benzinga congratulates the Super Group team and their efforts in transforming the market in the states and other areas in which it offers sports betting.

Now Read: Can Aaron Rodgers Help New York Jets Break The Longest Playoff Drought? A Look At The Betting Odds For 2023 NFL Season