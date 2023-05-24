ñol


Benzinga Names Gambling.com A 'Challenger' Award Recipient At Inaugural Titans Sports Betting Event

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 24, 2023 2:15 PM | 1 min read

A leading fantasy sports and sports betting company has been honored with the "Challenger" award from Benzinga, in the first-ever Titans Sports Betting conference.

What's A Challenger?: The Challenger award is reserved for innovators and upstarts disrupting the industry of sports betting. A jury evaluated key criteria including innovation, execution, financial performance, and compliance.

The Decision: Gambling.com Group Ltd GAMB issued a record first-quarter earnings report in May, which exceeded its internal forecasts. Although the Dublin-based company issued 2 cents per share against the expected 7 cents per share, its quarterly sales came in at $26.69 million, a 36% increase from the year-ago quarter.

Gambling.com also raised its full-year 2023 guidance for revenue of $95 million to $99 million, and for Adjusted EBITDA of $33 million to $37 million.

