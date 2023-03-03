This Bettor Turned $1 Into Massive Winnings On A 25-Team College Basketball Parlay

The calendar has turned to the month of March, which means the season of March Madness and the college basketball tournament is nearing its kickoff. Ahead of the annual college basketball tournament, one sports bettor had some madness of his own, turning a 25-team parlay into huge winnings.

What Happened: Since sports betting was legalized in 2019, many states have launched operations. Among the ways bettors can wager on sports outcomes is to place a parlay, which can turn into a loss or in some cases result in life-changing money and loan payoffs.

A parlay combines wagers between multiple contests or in some cases, multiple outcomes in the same game, which is known as a same-game parlay. For a parlay bet to cash out as a winner, all elements (or legs) of the bet have to hit.

This makes parlays harder bets to win in most cases, with the odds of the bet to win being lower with the more legs that are added. On the flipside, more legs increase the bet payout, which is why many bettors are placing huge parlays.

FanDuel, a sports betting platform from Flutter Entertainment PDYPY, is among the sports betting operators offering parlays. Flutter CEO Peter Jackson said that parlays are helping the hold rates for the company, with bettors in most cases losing on their parlays.

Of all FanDuel bettors, over 80% placed a parlay bet in 2022.

This year, one FanDuel user placed a massive 25-team college basketball parlay that won. Here’s a look at the parlay.

The Big College Basketball Parlay: A Fanduel user placed a 25-leg college basketball parlay for a contest held Feb. 28.

Here’s a look at the bet:

Marquette moneyline: won 72-56

NC State +7.5: Lost 67-71 to Duke, but covered the spread by losing by less than 7.5 points

Clemson +7.5: lost 57 to 64

Bowling Green -5.5: Won 88 to 68

Lipscomb -1.5: won 83 to 70

Toledo moneyline: won 99 to 65

Vermont moneyline: won 79 to 61

Detroit Mercy -8.5: Won 81 to 68

Robert Morris moneyline: Won 67 to 64

Florida -7.5: Won 77 to 67

Liberty moneyline: Won 76 to 56

Buffalo -3.5: Won 85 to 75

Villanova -2.5: Won 76 to 72

Texas Tech +8.5: Lost 63 to 67

Texas A&M -5.5: Won 69 to 61

Tennessee moneyline: Won 75 to 57

Virginia Tech moneyline: Won 71 to 54

Boise State -2.5: Won 66 to 60

South Carolina +15.5: Lost 68 to 74

Michigan State -5.5: Won 80 to 67

Arkansas State -8.5: Won 86 to 69

Georgia Tech -0.5: Won 96 to 76

Boston College +8.5: Won 71 to 69

Iowa -7.5: Won 90 to 68

Loyola (MD) moneyline: Won 73 to 69

All 25 legs of the parlay won, turning the bet into a big payout for the user. The bettor placed $1 on the parlay and it cashed out at $94,500 for getting all the games right.

The closest bets for the user were Clemson losing by 7 points versus a +7.5-point spread and Villanova winning by 4 points versus a -2.5 point spread. Robert Morris winning by three points as a 14.5-point favorites was also a close bet, with the user taking the moneyline option.

The bettor also chose Boise State to cover as 2.5-point favorites over San Diego State, which is ranked 18th in the Top 25 poll and has the better overall and conference record.

A similar bet was placed on Iowa winning by 7.5 points against 15th-ranked Indiana.

