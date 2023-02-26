ñol


Drake Loses Bitcoin Bet Again — This Time, $400K On Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 26, 2023 11:51 PM | 1 min read
Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, better known as Drake, on Sunday endured a loss when his bet of $400,000 in Bitcoin BTC/USD on YouTuber Jake Paul's boxing match went south.

What Happened: Drake posted a screenshot of his bet on the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight on Instagram. The rapper wagered a whopping $400,000 worth of Bitcoin on Paul to win by knockout for a potential payout of $1.44 million worth of Bitcoin.

It was a close fight but Fury emerged victorious, defeating Paul in a hard-fought 8-round battle. 

This is not the first time Drake made a Bitcoin bet. Earlier on Feb.14, Drake won $1.26 million worth of Bitcoin after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII against Philadelphia Eagles.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $23,537, up 1.36% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro. 

