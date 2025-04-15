Why Is Space Technology Company Redwire's Stock Is Rising Today?

Shares of Redwire Corporation RDW are trading higher on Tuesday after the company secured a new contract to contribute crucial components to the European Space Agency's (ESA) Lunar I-Hab module.

Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), selected Redwire's Belgian subsidiary, Redwire Space NV, to supply four docking mechanisms essential for operations on the Lunar I-Hab.

The module will serve as ESA's habitation unit aboard the Gateway, designed to support long-duration lunar missions.

As part of the deal, Redwire is set to supply one active International Berthing and Docking Mechanism (IBDM) to link the Lunar I-Hab to the Gateway's main structure.

Alongside this, three passive IBDMs will act as docking hubs for incoming vehicles or additional modules. Designed with safety and precision in mind, these mechanisms will facilitate secure movement of astronauts and cargo in the demanding conditions of lunar orbit.

The IBDM technology features precision guidance, autonomous docking capabilities, and built-in redundancies to enhance safety and reliability.

Redwire's equipment is intended to maintain operational continuity while minimizing risk to both hardware and astronauts aboard the station.

Led by Thales Alenia Space, the Lunar I-Hab is being built to offer astronauts residential space, research capabilities, and mission management support.

Integrated into NASA's Artemis initiative, the Gateway station is intended to serve as a critical platform for extended lunar operations and a launchpad for eventual crewed missions to Mars.

Redwire is a global space infrastructure firm supporting civil, commercial, and defense missions. With expertise in systems like avionics, sensors, and microgravity payloads.

Price Action: RDW shares traded higher by 10.74% at $10.04 at last check Tuesday.

