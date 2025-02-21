Trump Team Threatens To Cut Ukraine's Access To Elon Musk's Starlink Over Minerals Dispute: Report

US negotiators have reportedly threatened to cut Ukraine’s access to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service. This move comes amid ongoing negotiations over access to Ukraine’s critical minerals.

What Happened: Negotiators from the U.S. have been pushing Ukraine to provide access to its vital minerals. As a bargaining chip, they have raised the prospect of revoking Ukraine’s access to the Starlink internet system, which is owned by Elon Musk‘s SpaceX, Reuters reported.

This development follows the rejection of an initial proposal from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During a meeting between U.S. special Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg and Zelenskiy, Ukraine was warned of a potential shutdown of the Starlink service if a deal on critical minerals was not reached, according to the report.

See Also: Trump Praises Elon Musk’s Starlink Rollout, Says SpaceX Rocket Recovery Is ‘Like You Grab A Beautiful Little Baby:’ ‘Nobody Else Can Do It’

Starlink has been vital in maintaining Ukraine's internet access amid the ongoing conflict. “Ukraine runs on Starlink. They consider it their North Star,” a source told the publication.

“Losing Starlink … would be a massive blow.”

Melinda Haring, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, stressed that Starlink is crucial for Ukraine's drone operations, a cornerstone of its military strategy. “Losing Starlink would be a game changer,” she warned.

Why It Matters: The U.S. has been actively involved in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, with President Trump warning Zelenskyy to negotiate an end to the war or risk losing Ukraine entirely.

Zelenskyy has rejected the Trump administration’s demand for $500 billion in Ukrainian mineral resources as repayment for wartime aid. On Friday, he confirmed that U.S. and Ukrainian teams are negotiating an agreement, while President Trump voiced optimism that a deal will be finalized soon.

This has led to a rift between the two leaders, with Trump denouncing Zelenskyy as “a dictator without elections.”

Read Next: Elon Musk’s SpaceX And T-Mobile Go Live With Starlink-Powered Satellite-To-Cell Service: Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock