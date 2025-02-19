Trump Warns Zelenskyy To Quickly Negotiate War's End With Russia Or Risk Losing Ukraine

President Donald Trump warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to swiftly negotiate an end to Russia's invasion or face losing his country entirely. “Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left,” Trump said.

In a Truth Social post, Trump labeled Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections," accusing him of misusing $183 billion in U.S. aid—per the U.S. special inspector general—and dragging America into an unwinnable war. Trump, arriving in Miami after talks with Saudi business leaders, aims to settle the conflict on terms Kyiv deems pro-Moscow.

Zelenskyy fired back, claiming Trump is swayed by Russian disinformation. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) blasted Trump for siding with "thug" Russian President Vladimir Putin, while even Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), rejected Trump's claim that Ukraine started the war Russia launched in 2022, according to Associated Press.

Trump's push coincides with U.S.-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, excluding Ukraine.

