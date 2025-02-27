Jeff Bezos' Washington Post Overhaul Draws 'Oligarch' Remark From Bernie Sanders — Elon Musk Says 'Bravo' To Amazon Founder

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN and owner of the Washington Post, announced Wednesday a significant shift in the newspaper’s opinion section that will prioritize viewpoints supporting free markets and personal liberties.

What Happened: In a note shared on X, Bezos wrote that the Post’s opinion pages will now focus on “two pillars: personal liberties and free markets,” with opposing viewpoints “left to be published by others.” He justified the change by noting that while newspapers once served readers by providing diverse opinions, “Today, the internet does that job.”

“I am of America and for America, and proud to be so,” Bezos stated. “Freedom is ethical — it minimizes coercion — and practical — it drives creativity, invention, and prosperity.”

The shift has already resulted in editorial changes. David Shipley, the Post’s current opinion editor, will step down rather than lead the new direction. Bezos acknowledged, “This is a significant shift, it won’t be easy, and it will require 100% commitment.”

The announcement drew swift criticism from prominent figures. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) characterized the move as “Oligarch ownership of the media,” claiming Bezos “has now declared that the editorial page of that paper is going Trump right-wing.”

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich warned, “When billionaires take control of vital communication platforms, it’s not a win for free speech. It’s a win for oligarchy.”

Why It Matters: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) called it “another act of self-censorship to serve business interests” that would “constrain the liberty of its editors to publish opinions not advancing its owner’s business interests.”

The announcement received support from Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, who responded on X with “Bravo, Jeff Bezos!” Musk, who has frequently criticized mainstream media organizations for alleged bias, has positioned X (formerly Twitter) as a platform for more transparent news.

