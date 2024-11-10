Musk Applauds NFL Star Bosa For Paying Fine Over MAGA Hat

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 10, 2024 4:16 PM | 2 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Elon Musk fires up support for Nick Bosa's controversial MAGA hat fine with patriotic emojis.
  • NFL's political expression debate heats up as Nick Bosa faces hefty fine for wearing Trump campaign gear.

San Francisco 49ers player Nick Bosa was fined for sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat during a post-game interview, winning praise from Elon Musk.

What Happened: The news has sparked a wave of reactions, including a commendation from Musk.

Bosa was slapped with a fine of $11,255 for his political display, which took place on October 27. The announcement of the fine on Saturday led to a flurry of celebrations among supporters of President elect Donald Trump.

Musk, a known supporter of Trump’s campaign, took to social media X to applaud Bosa, using fire and American flag emojis to express his support.

The Tesla CEO contributed more than $130 million to Trump’s campaign, with a focus on the crucial state of Pennsylvania, which Trump carried by a narrow margin.

Also Read: What A Second Trump Presidency Would Mean For Elon Musk And His Many Ventures

Bosa, a vocal supporter of the President-elect, showed no remorse for his decision to wear the MAGA hat, stating it was “well worth it.”

The move, however, has divided NFL fans, with some criticizing Bosa for his political expression, which is prohibited by the NFL rulebook without league approval.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the ongoing debate about the role of political expression in sports. Bosa’s fine and the ensuing reactions highlight the polarized views on this issue.

Musk’s support for Bosa’s action also sheds light on the Tesla CEO’s political leanings and his willingness to publicly support controversial actions.

Read Next

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Comments
