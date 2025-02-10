DoorDash Q4 Earnings Preview: All Eyes On Annual Subscriber Figures, Order Frequency

DoorDash, Inc. DASH is set to report its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday after the closing bell. Here's a look at what to expect.

What To Watch: Investors will be watching for updates on profitability trends, marketplace GOV growth, and forward guidance from the company.

DoorDash's annual subscriber disclosure is also expected with this quarterly report which showed subscribers had reached an all-time high of 18 million at the end of 2023.

JMP analyst Andrew Boone released an earnings preview note on DoorDash last Thursday and expects DoorDash to report better-than-expected results based on growth in restaurant and grocery order frequency, GOV, and new customer initial order rates.

Boone also noted that DoorDash launched its offsite advertising solution in the fourth quarter which could contribute to revenue growth. DoorDash's ad load remains behind its peers but the company has "substantial runway to expand its advertising business over time," the analyst said.

JMP reiterated its Market Outperform rating and $200 price target for DoorDash stock.

DoorDash stock has a consensus price target of $179.47 based on the ratings of 33 analysts, with the high being $225 issued by Keybanc in January and the low of $115 issued by Wedbush in August 2024.

According to estimates from Benzinga Pro, analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of 33 cents per share on revenue of $2.84 billion. DoorDash beat earnings expectations for the third quarter by more than 72%.

DASH Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DoorDash shares ended Monday's session up 7.49% at $34.69 at the time of publication Monday.

Image: Shutterstock