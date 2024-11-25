1,000 Free Turkeys Donated By Michigan Dispensary, Cannabis-Infused Thanksgiving Feasts In Arizona

Flint, Michigan’s Light'N Up Cannabis Company is helping local families in need celebrate Thanksgiving with its annual give away of 1,000 turkeys this past Saturday.
"Once you get something like this started, it takes on a life of its own and is more fun and more rewarding each year," said Light'N Up founder Kyle Cohee.
"We've been through some tough times here in Flint, and people deserve every single break we can provide," he said. "Giving them the central part of a Thanksgiving meal is our honor and our way of thanking the people of Flint for supporting our store."
The veteran-owned business set aside 300 of the 1,308 turkeys for Vet Life, a local nonprofit serving veterans. Another eight turkeys went to the North End Soup Kitchen and area churches to help others in need.
Country music artist and veteran advocate Stephen Cochran joined the event, adding to the day's community spirit.
Cannabis-Infused Thanksgiving In Arizona
Meanwhile, in Arizona, Mint Café, the state's first and only canna-kitchen, is putting a unique twist on Thanksgiving dinner.
According to WDRB, the dispensary is offering a selection of cannabis-infused dishes, including THC-infused gravy, cranberry sauce, garlic herb butter and cornbread. For dessert, customers can choose between pumpkin and pecan pies, also infused with THC.
These special menu items will be available to adults 21 and older, providing an alternative way to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast.
