by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
May 1, 2023 8:48 AM | 1 min read
Subway's New Tempting Dish: Lure Buyers With Attractive $5B Debt Plan To Get 'The Magic Number' Valuation
  • Banks representing Subway presented a $5 billion debt plan for private firms hoping to acquire the sandwich chain.
  • The debt financing is based on a mix of loans and bonds, equating to 6.75x Subway's 12-month EBITDA of around $750 million, as per Reuters.
  • Amid rising concerns about higher interest rates and economic slowdown, Subway's financial advisor, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM, thinks the debt plan may help in Subway's getting the asking price for the acquisition.  
  • In January, Subway said it is exploring a potential sale that could value the company at more than $10 billion and has retained advisers
  • In Mid-April, a bidding war started for the auction, and the company's advisors had eliminated several interested parties for offering a low valuation.
  • Last week, Subway received second-round bids from more than ten private-equity firms. The bids have ranged between $8.5 billion and $10 billion, so far. 
  • As per the report, prominent private-equity firms like Goldman Sachs Group, Inc's GS buyout arm, Bain CapitalTPGAdvent International CorpTDR Capital and Roark Capital are participating in the auction.
  • Subway may allow bidders to team up before submitting final offers.

