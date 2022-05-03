A Smart Way To Keep Fruits And Veggies Fresh For Longer And Reduce Food Waste

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods Inc. SVFD, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on April 29th, 2022.

Save Foods is an innovative of unique solution that improve the self-life of fruit and vegetables along with reducing food waste.

Watch the full interview here.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Jake Gard on Unsplash