10 Best Burritos To Eat On National Burrito Day

National Burrito Day is Thursday and there are many ways to celebrate. Here is a list of some of the top burritos to buy on this special day.

1. Taco Bell: The Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Taco & Burrito Cravings Pack or a Burrito Supreme Combo should satisfy the hungriest of cravings. Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito or the Beef Burrito for under $2 is a great snack choice.

2. Qdoba: Qdoba's Chicken Queso Burrito is made with adobo-marinated chicken grilled-in house. Or better yet, create your own burrito with the protein and flavor you want.

3. Moe's Southwest: The fan-favorite Homewrecker burrito has existed on the menu since 2000 and for good reason.

4. Chipotle: Casual fast-food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is offering a fun promotion: a new interactive game called "Burritos or Bitcoin" that encourages fans to conduct a "chiptocurrency" rescue mission to crack the code of a digital wallet.

According to data from M Science, the chain could report same-store sales growth of 17% to 18% in the first quarter and momentum can continue as the company laps the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Del Taco: What can be better than a burrito? How about one of the more than a dozen Epic Burritos from Del Taco?

6. Salsaritas: Ordering for a crowd or hoping for lots of leftovers to last into the weekend? Check out Salsarita's catering menu to create your own burrito at home.

7. On The Border: On The Border's Classic Burrito is a solid choice for any ordinary day. But Thursday is anything but ordinary, so The Big Bordurrito seems more appropriate for the occasion.

8. El Pollo Loco: Fire-grilled chicken and burritos are a natural match. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) has hungry fans covered, especially those that want to take full advantage of a Mix & Match Burrito 4-Pack.

9. IHOP: No list of top burritos is complete without a breakfast burrito at IHOP. Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) has you covered with a Country Breakfast Burrito with the option of adding on some pancakes on the side.

10. Make It Yourself At Home: Looking to make a burrito at home? Check out these excellent videos:

Ethan Chlebowski's "above average" burrito takes less than 20 minutes to make.

Joshua Weissman explains how to make a better version of a Chipotle burrito.

Sam The Cooking Guy promises the "best" California-style burrito.

(Photo: Chipotle)