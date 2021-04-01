 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Best Burritos To Eat On National Burrito Day
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
Share:
10 Best Burritos To Eat On National Burrito Day

National Burrito Day is Thursday and there are many ways to celebrate. Here is a list of some of the top burritos to buy on this special day.

1. Taco Bell: The Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Taco & Burrito Cravings Pack or a Burrito Supreme Combo should satisfy the hungriest of cravings. Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito or the Beef Burrito for under $2 is a great snack choice.

2. Qdoba: Qdoba's Chicken Queso Burrito is made with adobo-marinated chicken grilled-in house. Or better yet, create your own burrito with the protein and flavor you want.

3. Moe's Southwest: The fan-favorite Homewrecker burrito has existed on the menu since 2000 and for good reason.

4. Chipotle: Casual fast-food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is offering a fun promotion: a new interactive game called "Burritos or Bitcoin" that encourages fans to conduct a "chiptocurrency" rescue mission to crack the code of a digital wallet.

According to data from M Science, the chain could report same-store sales growth of 17% to 18% in the first quarter and momentum can continue as the company laps the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Link: Chipotle Invests In Autonomous Delivery Service Nuro's Series C Funding

5. Del Taco: What can be better than a burrito? How about one of the more than a dozen Epic Burritos from Del Taco?

6. Salsaritas: Ordering for a crowd or hoping for lots of leftovers to last into the weekend? Check out Salsarita's catering menu to create your own burrito at home.

7. On The Border: On The Border's Classic Burrito is a solid choice for any ordinary day. But Thursday is anything but ordinary, so The Big Bordurrito seems more appropriate for the occasion.

8. El Pollo Loco: Fire-grilled chicken and burritos are a natural match. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) has hungry fans covered, especially those that want to take full advantage of a Mix & Match Burrito 4-Pack.

9. IHOP: No list of top burritos is complete without a breakfast burrito at IHOP. Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) has you covered with a Country Breakfast Burrito with the option of adding on some pancakes on the side.

10. Make It Yourself At Home: Looking to make a burrito at home? Check out these excellent videos:

Ethan Chlebowski's "above average" burrito takes less than 20 minutes to make.

Joshua Weissman explains how to make a better version of a Chipotle burrito.

Sam The Cooking Guy promises the "best" California-style burrito.

(Photo: Chipotle)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMG + DIN)

Burritos or Bitcoin? Chipotle Asks Fans To Pick One During Promotion
Online Used-Car Seller Cazoo To Go Public On NYSE In $7B SPAC Deal
Chipotle Invests In Autonomous Delivery Service Nuro's Series C Funding
Price Over Earnings Overview: Chipotle Mexican Grill
Why Chipotle Is Expanding Further Into Canada
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys Include Coupang, Keurig Dr Pepper, IPOs And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Burrito Fast Food foodRestaurants Small Cap Top Stories General Best of Benzinga