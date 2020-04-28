Atlanta-Based Chicken Wing Chain's CEO On Re-Opening, PPP Loans

The chicken wing restaurant chain Wing Zone isn't in any rush to re-open its dine-in restaurant, despite having the legal right to do so in the state of Georgia.

'Wait And See' For Wing Zone Restaurants

Wing Zone's business consists of dozens of franchise locations and its structure consist of two separate models, co-founder Matt Friedman said on Fox Business.

The delivery and take-out model has been thriving in the lockdown environment, but Friedman said he is taking a "wait and see" approach for the bar and grill restaurant model.

Georgia's laws on how restaurants can operate includes 39 guidelines, one of which sets a limit of 10 customers per 500 square feet. This makes it economically unfeasible to operate a business that relies heavily on alcohol sales, Friedman said.

Small Business Loans

Wing Zone is mostly franchise-based, with locations across the U.S., and most of its franchisees applied for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the co-founder said. Most of the individuals are "local business owners in their community," and it is vital they take the necessary steps to continue not only employing people but making sure they get paid, he said.

While so far only two franchisees have received the funds, Friedman said he remains optimistic the new release of $310 billion will help a lot of the franchise owners.

