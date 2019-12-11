4 Free Fast-Food Offers For The Holidays

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) wants to spread some holiday cheer, one free meal at a time.

Chipotle detailed in an Instagram post its "Holiday Extravaganza" promotion. The company's social media page will post a code and the first 500 people to text back the code to 888-222 will get a coupon for a free burritos, burrito bowl, single order of tacos, or a salad. The coupon needs to be redeemed by New Year's Eve.

Chipotle's Instagram page is followed by 793,000 accounts. Assuming just 1% of followers are online at the time a contest goes live, you're competing against nearly 8,000 other people to take home one of 500 prizes. Not exactly the greatest of odds but hey, someone has to win it so why not you?

So here are three other promotions that don't require the luck of the draw and includes something for free. After all, free food tastes the best!

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is throwing in free Oreo Shakes with all orders placed through GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) through Dec. 15.

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are giving away a free Single Western Bacon Cheeseburger to anyone who buys a $25 gift card.

Yum! Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE: YUM) Pizza Hut will include a free order of Cinnabon Mini Rolls with any online purchase of $10 or more at participating locations.

We never miss out on an opportunity to win free food. Do you bother wasting your time against such poor odds? Did you ever win anything?

