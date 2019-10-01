Cramer Is Bullish On Chipotle
Jim Cramer spoke on CNBC's "Squawk Box" about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG). He said it's a really great stock and it could trade to $1,000.
Cramer explained that the company has a lot of good things in the pipeline and it finally has a delivery all over the country. It teamed up with DoorDash to solve the delivery problem.
Related Links:
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Bristol-Myers, AMD
Barron's Picks And Pans: American Airlines, Chipotle, GM, Wells Fargo
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Squawk BoxRestaurants Media General Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.