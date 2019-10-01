Cramer Is Bullish On Chipotle

Jim Cramer spoke on CNBC's "Squawk Box" about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG). He said it's a really great stock and it could trade to $1,000.

Cramer explained that the company has a lot of good things in the pipeline and it finally has a delivery all over the country. It teamed up with DoorDash to solve the delivery problem.

