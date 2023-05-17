Elon Musk Digs Back Deep Into Tesla, Ups Control Over Workforce: 'Think Carefully'

Now that Elon Musk announced he is stepping down as Twitter CEO and appointed Linda Yaccarino to take his place at the social media company, the billionaire’s focus has turned back to Tesla Inc TSLA, where Musk has implemented a new guideline.

In a move reminiscent of 2019, Musk, who’s known for ruling with an iron first, advised his staff by email Monday that every new hire at the EV giant would need to be approved by him personally, according to Insider.

"No one can join Tesla, even as a contractor, until you receive my email approval,” Musk wrote in the memo obtained by the outlet. "Think carefully before sending me the request."

Musk prefaced the new rule by writing that he “would like to gain a better understanding of [Tesla’s] hiring.”

Despite Musk announcing in June 2022 his plan to reduce Tesla’s salaried-worker headcount by 10%, the company increased its payrolls to 127,855 by the end of that year, up by nearly 30,000 from the previous year.

Although Musk is well known for micromanaging his workforce, Tesla received about 3.6 million applications last year, according to Insider.

Photo: Shutterstock