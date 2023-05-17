ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

Elon Musk Digs Back Deep Into Tesla, Ups Control Over Workforce: 'Think Carefully'

by Melanie Schaffer, Benzinga Editor
May 17, 2023 12:15 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • "Think carefully before sending me the request," Musk writes.
  • Despite calling for layoffs, Tesla increased its headcount last year.

Now that Elon Musk announced he is stepping down as Twitter CEO and appointed Linda Yaccarino to take his place at the social media company, the billionaire’s focus has turned back to Tesla Inc TSLA, where Musk has implemented a new guideline.

In a move reminiscent of 2019, Musk, who’s known for ruling with an iron first, advised his staff by email Monday that every new hire at the EV giant would need to be approved by him personally, according to Insider.

"No one can join Tesla, even as a contractor, until you receive my email approval,” Musk wrote in the memo obtained by the outlet. "Think carefully before sending me the request."

Musk prefaced the new rule by writing that he “would like to gain a better understanding of [Tesla’s] hiring.”

Despite Musk announcing in June 2022 his plan to reduce Tesla’s salaried-worker headcount by 10%, the company increased its payrolls to 127,855 by the end of that year, up by nearly 30,000 from the previous year.

Although Musk is well known for micromanaging his workforce, Tesla received about 3.6 million applications last year, according to Insider.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says This Upcoming Tesla Vehicle Will Be His Daily Ride

Photo: Shutterstock

 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PsychologyTopicsGeneralelectric vehiclesElon MuskEVsjobs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved