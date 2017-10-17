Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Snapchat Rules With Teens, Poll Finds

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2017 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
Snapchat Rules With Teens, Poll Finds
Related SNAP
A Look At Tbh, The Hot New App Facebook Just Bought
5 Tailwinds That Could Carry Yext Shares Higher
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Baozun Inc, Amazon. ... (GuruFocus)

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP)'s over-exposure to the coveted teen demographic group isn't a secret but a new survey reveals the extent of its dominance.

American teenagers are as loyal to Snap as "Brutus was to Caesar," Statista commented on Piper Jaffray's bi-annual "Taking Stock With Teens" survey. As a whole, 47 percent of teens surveyed said that the Snapchat app is their social network of choice. Ranking in second place with 24 percent of the vote is Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)'s Instagram property, followed by Facebook's core-social media app at 9 percent. Ranking last is Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) with just 9 percent of the vote.

While this may seem like a concerning finding for Facebook, the fact is the question posed to the respondents was to select their must-have social media app, Statista noted. In fact, more than half of all teenagers surveyed still use Facebook's core platform at least once a month.

Also, 80 percent of teens surveyed indicated that they log on to both Snapchat and Instagram at least once a month.

By comparison, 11 percent of respondents named Snapchat their must-have app back in Spring 2015. This is followed by Instagram at 29 percent, Facebook's core social media platform at 12 percent and Twitter at 21 percent.

Infographic: Snapchat Cements Its Must-Have Status Among U.S. Teens | Statista

Related Links:

Cramer Isn't Buying Reports Of Facebook's Demise And Snap's Momentum

Snap Stock Downgraded On Analyst's 'Dented' Confidence

Posted-In: Instagram SnapChatPsychology Top Stories Tech Media Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + SNAP)

A Look At Tbh, The Hot New App Facebook Just Bought
Live Sports Could Be The Next Boon For Big Tech
This Millennial Trader Pinpoints Customer Service As A Key Sign Of Company Longevity
5 Tailwinds That Could Carry Yext Shares Higher
Tech Profits: Looking Beyond The FANG Stocks
Facebook Targeting 1 Billion Users For New VR Headset
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on SNAP

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.