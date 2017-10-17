Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP)'s over-exposure to the coveted teen demographic group isn't a secret but a new survey reveals the extent of its dominance.

American teenagers are as loyal to Snap as "Brutus was to Caesar," Statista commented on Piper Jaffray's bi-annual "Taking Stock With Teens" survey. As a whole, 47 percent of teens surveyed said that the Snapchat app is their social network of choice. Ranking in second place with 24 percent of the vote is Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)'s Instagram property, followed by Facebook's core-social media app at 9 percent. Ranking last is Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) with just 9 percent of the vote.

While this may seem like a concerning finding for Facebook, the fact is the question posed to the respondents was to select their must-have social media app, Statista noted. In fact, more than half of all teenagers surveyed still use Facebook's core platform at least once a month.

Also, 80 percent of teens surveyed indicated that they log on to both Snapchat and Instagram at least once a month.

By comparison, 11 percent of respondents named Snapchat their must-have app back in Spring 2015. This is followed by Instagram at 29 percent, Facebook's core social media platform at 12 percent and Twitter at 21 percent.

