Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Chart Shows How Facebook And Google Are Dominating The App Market

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2017 2:29pm   Comments
Share:
This Chart Shows How Facebook And Google Are Dominating The App Market
Related FB
Cloud ETF Is A Viable Long-Term Idea
Earnings-Day Price Action A Guide To Future Price Action
Is Snap a Value Trap? (GuruFocus)
Related GOOG
Credit Suisse Is 'Most Positive' On Micron Following Semiconductor Conference
Cloud ETF Is A Viable Long-Term Idea
The Vetr community has upgraded $GOOG to 4.5-Stars. (Vetr)

Unless you have been living under a rock over the past few years, it's a truth universally known that consumers love their smartphones and social media platforms.

In fact, smartphone apps represent around 50 percent of all the time spent with digital media content, according to Axios, which cited the comScore's Mobile apps report.

unnamed_6.png

It shouldn't come as a surprise that just two companies own the vast majority of traffic — 87 percent to be precise, Axios noted.

The first is Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), which owns various apps with literally hundreds of millions of users — if not billions.

The other company is Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of YouTube.

Interestingly, 46 percent of all smartphone users have the Facebook app on their home screen, and users aged 18 to 24 are more likely to name YouTube as their favorite app over Facebook.

Related Links:

Cramer Isn't Buying Reports Of Facebook's Demise And Snap's Momentum

Sorry Snap Investors, But Some Say This Rebound Is Short-Lived

Posted-In: Google social mediaPsychology Top Stories Tech Media Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + FB)

Credit Suisse Is 'Most Positive' On Micron Following Semiconductor Conference
Cloud ETF Is A Viable Long-Term Idea
Earnings-Day Price Action A Guide To Future Price Action
A Timeline Of How Silicon Valley Reengineered Journalism
Cool Options For The Smart Cars Of Tomorrow
Uber's New CEO Pick Is Out Of Left Field
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on FB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.