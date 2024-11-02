Elon Musk Says Presidential Election 'A Verdict On Civilization'

Elon Musk described this Tuesday’s presidential election as a “verdict on civilization.”

What Happened: In a recent post on X, Musk responded to a post by user DogeDesigner, who pointed out that around 150 companies have left California since 2020.

The user questioned the potential nationwide implementation of California-style policies if Kamala Harris wins the election. Musk’s wrote in a cryptic reply, “There is nowhere to go. This election is a verdict on civilization.”

There is nowhere to go.



This election is a verdict on civilization. https://t.co/Q4Tp4Uvaa3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2024

The post has garnered significant attention, with over 8.5 million views. In another post, Musk endorsed Donald Trump by re-sharing a documentary on him, posted by another user.

Also Read: Elon Musk Pumps More Than $130M Into Trump And GOP Campaigns

Worth watching this documentary to understand the @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/HB2rBKhddg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2024

Why It Matters: Musk’s comment comes at a time when the political climate is highly charged, with the election results potentially shaping the future of business policies.

The exodus of companies from California, as highlighted by DogeDesigner, has been a topic of concern. The potential for these policies to be implemented nationwide if Harris wins the election is a point of contention for many.

Musk’s statement, describing the election as a “verdict on civilization,” suggests the high stakes involved, not just for businesses, but for the broader societal landscape.

His views, while brief, highlight the significant implications of the upcoming election.

Read Next

What A Second Trump Presidency Would Mean For Elon Musk And His Many Ventures

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.