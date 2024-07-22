Trump Vs. Harris: Former President Once Donated To Her California AG Campaign, Arranged By Ivanka — Will This Contribution Resurface In 2024 Presidential Race?

Loading... Loading...

Vice President Kamala Harris could face off against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election as the frontrunner to replace President Joe Biden, who withdrew from the race.

Although they’re now political opponents, Trump once donated to Harris’ campaigns.

What Happened: Harris has gained key endorsements from Democratic political leaders to win the party's nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

The vice president has also witnessed millions of dollars pour in to her campaign since Biden announced he was withdrawing from the race. While Harris could get key financial support from many voters around the country, she won't be getting a check from Trump this time around.

Records show that Trump previously supported Harris during her run for California attorney general. Business Insider reports that Trump donated $5,000 to Harris in her 2011 effort and $1,000 in 2013.

Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump also donated $2,000 to Harris in 2014, according to records.

All the donations were done before Trump announced his intention to run for president of the United States in 2015 ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Before serving as vice president, Harris was a member of the U.S. Senate from 2017 to 2021 and served as the attorney general of California from 2011 to 2017.

Trump acknowledged the donation in a 2019 affidavit, saying it was made at the request of then New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

"Mr. Schneiderman's former transition committee leader asked my daughter Ivanka if she would arrange for me to make a contribution to a fundraising event sponsored by Mr. Schneiderman for newly elected California Attorney General Kamala Harris," Trump wrote in the affidavit, as reported by The Washington Examiner.

Trump said he made the $5,000 donation to the campaign as a sponsorship listed on the invitation, and attended the event with Ivanka and some members of the Trump Organization.

Harris later donated $6,000 to a nonprofit organization to offset the amount Trump donated to her, according to a report from The Sacramento Bee.

Why It's Important: For a businessman like Trump, donations to both Republicans and Democrats is likely not uncommon, and the contribution amounts pale in comparison to large donations made by millionaires to help candidates win an election.

With Trump and Harris now potentially battling head-to-head, the donations will likely continue to resurface and could become part of campaign attacks by Harris.

Since Biden announced he was stepping down, the Trump campaign has ramped up attacks on Harris, including Trump criticizing her "liberal, wake-on-crime record" in the state of California.

Trump told CNN that Harris will be easier to defeat in the 2024 presidential election than Biden.

