Donald Trump's Gag Order Could Be Maintained As Manhattan DA Cites 56 'Actionable' Threats Post-Trial: Report

Prosecutors overseeing Donald Trump's Manhattan criminal trial requested the continuation of most restrictions outlined in a gag order but acknowledged that limiting the former president's remarks about witnesses who testified against him was no longer necessary.

In a filing released on Friday, prosecutors noted heightened threats targeting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, his family and his office staff, Politico reported, citing a public filing.

They revealed that two individuals involved in the case received bomb threats at their residences on the trial’s opening day.

Prosecutors identified the threats as “directly connected to defendant's dangerous rhetoric about this prosecution,” the report added.

They also reported recording 56 threats deemed “actionable” during and immediately after the trial, along with hundreds of threatening emails and phone calls.

Trump has been actively contesting the gag order for weeks, seeking to overturn restrictions that prevent him from publicly criticizing witnesses, court personnel, prosecutors other than Bragg, as well as family members of Bragg and the judge. He faced two contempt citations during the trial for making 10 public statements that were found to breach the gag order.

Since Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in late May for falsifying business records to conceal a payment to an adult film actress, he has petitioned Justice Juan Merchan to revoke the gag order.

Additionally, he has pursued appeals in higher courts to overturn it.

Earlier this week, New York's highest court dismissed Trump's appeal, stating that “no substantial constitutional question is directly involved,” Politico added.

The former president is slated to be sentenced on July 11.

Trump contends that the gag order should be lifted now that the trial has concluded. He argues that the restrictions on his speech hinder his ability to campaign for president.

In their recent submission, prosecutors disagreed with the notion that the trial’s conclusion should serve as a basis for lifting restrictions on Trump’s remarks about jurors, prosecutors, court staff or their families.

They argued to uphold the gag order concerning jurors, pointing out that the defendant's track record of provocative and threatening public statements includes targeting jurors in previous cases.

