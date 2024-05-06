Trump Unphased By Gag Order, Fines: 'Our Constitution Is Far More Important Than Jail'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump was fined for violating a gag order in his criminal trial Monday by Judge Juan Merchan.

While speaking to reporters after the trial ended Monday, Trump appeared unphased by the recent ruling.

What Happened: Over the last week, Trump has been fined $10,000 for 10 violations of the gag order imposed before the trial began.

Merchan suggested Monday that the fines weren't working and once again threatened potential jail time for the former president.

Trump's comments Monday suggest he could violate the gag order again.

"Frankly, our Constitution is far more important than jail. It's not even close. I'll do that sacrifice any day," Trump said, as shared by NBC News.

Trump told reporters the case should be over.

"I thought they were finished today. They all want to keep me off the campaign trail."

Based on Trump's comments suggesting he won't be silenced, the trial and Trump's social media activity could be more closely monitored going forward to see if Trump will face jail time.

"His continued willful violations of this Court's orders threaten the administration of justice and constitute a direct attack on the rule of law. I cannot allow this to continue," Merchan said of Trump on Monday morning.

Merchan told the court he does not want to impose jail time on Trump.

"The last thing I want to do is to put you in jail. You are the former president of the United States, and possibly the next president as well. There are many reasons why incarceration is truly a last resort for you."

Merchan did not specify which jail Trump would be sent to. A spokesperson for Rikers Island jail said they would welcome Trump if he was sent there.

"The department would find appropriate housing," spokesperson Frank Dwyer said.

Why It's Important: The criminal trial sees Trump facing charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence adult actress Stormy Daniels.

The trial began with jury selection on April 15 and is expected to last six to eight weeks.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass estimated Monday that the District Attorney's office has two weeks left for its side of the trial. This could include having Daniels and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testify as key witnesses.

Based on the timeline, prosecution would conclude on May 21. With court not in session on May 22 or May 24, it is now likely that the trial stretches past the Memorial Day weekend.

Witnesses in court Monday included former Trump Organization controller Jeff McConney and former Trump Organization accounts payable supervisor Deborah Tarasoff, who remains a Trump Organization employee.

On Monday, the jury was shown check stubs and checks paid to Cohen.

Tarasoff also testified that Trump would write "VOID" on checks and send them back if he didn't approve the expenses. Invoices over $10,000 had to be approved by Trump, Donald Trump Jr. or Eric Trump, Tarasoff said Monday.

Each payment shown in court Monday was over the $10,000 level, which could come into play later in the trial.

